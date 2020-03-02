Gov. Edwards creates coronavirus task force; will address public at noon

Gov. Edwards will address the public during a press conference at noon. WAFB will carry the press conference on 9News at Noon, in the 9News app, and on the WAFB Facebook Page.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards held a meeting to discuss the state’s ongoing preparations and response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the morning of Monday, March 2.
Edwards announced shortly after the meeting that he has created a COVID-19 Task Force made up of state and federal officials. Edwards says there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Office of Public Health’s State Laboratory is now able to test for the coronavirus in the state, according to Edwards. The facility will use testing guidelines provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Edwards is expected to speak around 12 p.m. on March 2 about the coronavirus and his priorities for the upcoming legislative session at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
Officials say the CDC does expect the coronavirus to spread in some parts of the U.S. Currently, there are more than 60 cases confirmed elsewhere in the country and two people in America have died, according to Edwards.
“While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, we do anticipate that we will in the future. That’s why Louisiana’s Department of Health and other agencies have been planning for several weeks on how the state will respond to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of the public,” Edwards said.
“As a state, Louisiana has been planning for pandemics for 15 years, and we will use this experience to guide how we react and respond to the coronavirus, should it impact our state. For now, people should take commonsense steps to protect themselves from respiratory illness, including washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough and avoiding going out in public when they are sick,” Edwards said.
Members of the COVID-19 Task Force include officials from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office of Public Health, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Division of Administration, the Department of Education, the Louisiana National Guard, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Justice, the United States Coast Guard, 211, Louisiana State Police and other agencies.
The COVID-19 Task Force will lead Louisiana’s planning for different scenarios relating to the spread of coronavirus. It will offer guidance not only to the Governor and the Unified Command Group, but also to state agencies, local governments, businesses, and organizations.
Edwards said the COVID-19 Task Force is recommending that all state agencies review and update their Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP) that were developed statewide in 2012 under GOHSEP direction to take coronavirus into account.
Anyone with questions about the virus can contact the coronavirus general information line at 1-855-523-2652 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
