Former treasurer of an Allen Parish fire board accused of theft from department

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The former treasurer of the Ward 1 District #5 Fire Board in Allen Parish is accused of stealing money from the department, authorities say.
Kenneth Johnson was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Friday, Feb. 28, for theft over $25,000. His bond is set at $15,000.
On Friday, Feb. 21, the fire board reported a possible theft from the department’s bank account to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.
Hebert said investigators found that Johnson, the former treasurer, cashed and/or deposited checks to which he was not entitled, for personal gain.
Hebert said the investigation in ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.