FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid for now, storms likely Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday was the first day of meteorological spring, and it sure feels like it today with warm and humid conditions. I do not expect this to change until a cold front arrives late Wednesday.
Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s. Fog is possible and some areas could see locally dense fog especially south of I-10. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 20%.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. We may see a few more scattered showers or storms, and the rain chance is 40%.
An approaching storm system will cause rain chances to increase Wednesday. Rain looks likely and the rain chance is 90%. The uncertain part is with the potential for severe weather, and that will depend on the exact track an area of low pressure takes. If the low is offshore, we are unlikely see severe storms; however, if the low moves inland areas south of the low would be in a favorable environment for severe storms.
At this time, I am including the mention of severe storms especially from I-10 south, but this could change depending on what happens with the area of low pressure. All modes of severe weather would be possible if we see storms. Stay tuned for further updates on this over the next 36 to 48 hours and check the forecast often.
Drier weather arrives Thursday and temperatures will return to seasonable levels through Sunday. Coolest temperatures will occur Saturday morning with lows in the 40s.
Another storm system will approach our area for the beginning of next week with rain beginning Monday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
