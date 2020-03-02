FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances return this week; severe weather possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As was the case on Sunday, another warm day is on tap for our Monday with a few spots waking up to some patchy areas of fog. Winds are again expected to increase through the day as a few streamer showers will be possible as moisture continues to be drawn in off the Gulf. Rain chances aren’t overly high, but the possibility is there for a few spots to pick up a some showers today, especially during the morning hours.