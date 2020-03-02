FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances return this week; severe weather possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As was the case on Sunday, another warm day is on tap for our Monday with a few spots waking up to some patchy areas of fog. Winds are again expected to increase through the day as a few streamer showers will be possible as moisture continues to be drawn in off the Gulf. Rain chances aren’t overly high, but the possibility is there for a few spots to pick up a some showers today, especially during the morning hours.
Look for morning temperatures in the lower to middle 60s to warm into the middle 70s by this afternoon with southerly winds to gust over 20 to 25 mph at times. Another warm and muggy evening is on tap with a few spotty showers possible during the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the lower to middle 60s.
Tuesday will bring a slightly better chance of a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as a storm system moves a little closer to the area, but the best chance of storms hold off until Wednesday for Southwest Louisiana. Highs tomorrow again return to the middle 70s with lows in the 60s.
The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Louisiana highlighted under a threat of severe weather on Wednesday. A surface low moving up the Texas coast will push a warm front up over the state early in the day, with an upper level low moving out of west Texas helping to increase the vertical wind shear which could result in some rotating thunderstorms developing through the daytime hours. It’s still too soon to give specifics on each severe weather parameter, but the severe threat will exist beginning Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.
The only limiting factor could be instability and the presence of a marine layer during the morning that could suppress the development of the supercell thunderstorms that would bring the tornado threat. This is something that will need to be monitored closely beginning Wednesday morning, and although the severe threat isn’t extremely high, it’s a day you want to stay weather aware and make sure to have your KPLC weather app alerts turned on.
By Wednesday evening, the front will have passed through with rain coming to an end as temperatures cool down into the 40s for lows with highs for the remainder of the week topping out in the upper 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
