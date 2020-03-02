Cowboys complete Sunday double-header sweep in Lake Area Classic

MCNEESE NOTESOffense:The Cowboys were led offensively by Payton Harden, going 4-for-5 from the plate with two singles, a double, and a triple. He also ended the game with two runs scored, two RBI’s and had a stolen base. The only other Cowboys to get multiple hits in the game were Nate Fisbeck and Welles Cooley, each of which went 2-for-4. Pitching:Kale Breaux got the start for the Cowboys in game two oon Sunday, finishing with 4.0 IP, and only gave up two runs on two hits, and struck out six batters, five of them looking, to earn his first win of the season.