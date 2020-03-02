Coronavirus cases grow in US as first deaths reported

(CNN/AP) - Two people have now died from the coronavirus in the U.S., as the number of new cases soared.
The coronavirus claimed the lives of two men in Washington state. Eighty-nine cases have now been reported in 10 states.
The Trump Administration issued new restrictions and screenings for those coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea.
“We could have more sad news. But the American people should know the risk for the average American remains low,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the virus jumped by two dozen over the weekend.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that a 39-year-old healthcare worker has tested positive for the virus.
Thousands are being monitored, tested or under some type of quarantine across the country.
“For everyone that we identify that’s positive, we have to go through that exercise of identifying who they may have had exposure to,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, a Solano County health officer.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are negotiating a multi-billion dollar spending package to deal with the virus.
Sources say it could be as much as $7 billion, far above the $2.5 billion the White house requested but lower than the $8.5 billion Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed.
Democrats have blasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the virus, at times contradicting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts on the severity.
“The best way to deal with something like this is let the public gain full knowledge and all hands on deck,” Schumer said.
Amid coronavirus concerns, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has cancelled his appearance at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, according to The Verge.
The social media company has cancelled all nonessential travel as of Sunday.
Despite calls to cancel the festival, festival organizers said Sunday that they plan to hold the festival as planned but with an eye to attendee health and safety.
American factories expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.
Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in February, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers.
The institute’s index showed that American manufacturing contracted from August through December last year, hobbled by President Donald Trump’s trade wars, which raised costs and generated uncertainty about where to locate factories and buy supplies.
The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide.
The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend.
But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event. CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.
