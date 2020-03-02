Cameron LNG train 2 begins operations

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Cameron LNG has announced that train 2 of its liquefaction-export project in Hackberry has begun exporting liquefied natural gas.
Construction on train 2 was completed last year and began receiving gas flow for testing in November of 2019.
In December, train 2 began producing LNG and shipping commissioning cargoes as a part of stabilizing production and performance testing.
Commercial operations for train 2 began after the completion of performance testing and the receipt of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s authorization to commence service.
“Reaching commercial operations on Train 2 is another significant milestone for Cameron LNG, its employees and partners,” said Farhad Ahrabi, CEO of Cameron LNG. “I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment, not only for their accomplishments on Train 2, but also for getting Train 3 close to completion.”
Train 2 will have a projected export capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum of LNG.
