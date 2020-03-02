Bike ride surprise for local cancer survivor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting at Southern Spice, on Ryan St., and ending at Jaxson Spikes’ home, over 60 bikers took to the streets, on Sunday to celebrate some of Jaxson’s important milestones.
Jaxson Spikes celebrated his 5th birthday and being cancer-free since November.
“We knew that if he was able another birthday with us, that we wanted to make it the biggest and best celebration we possibly could," said Jaxson’s grandmother, Danita Leleux.
But nobody was expecting over 60 bikers, especially since the bikers weren’t informed until the past Monday.
“My husband thought he would get a couple of bikers and just ask him to ride by for Jaxson but we didn’t think it’d turn out this big,” said biker, Christy Johnson.
Over a dozen riding groups participated in Jaxson’s surprise.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.