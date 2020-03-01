Vigil to be held for victims of Milwaukee’s mass shooting

Milwaukee remembers 5 Miller brewery shooting victims
February 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 4:10 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A public vigil will be held to remember the victims of the mass shooting a Milwaukee brewery.

The vigil is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall.

Leaders from advocacy, community, faith and labor organizations will join government officials in speaking at the event.

Milwaukee police have said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co., shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers.

