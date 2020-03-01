Texas Southern looks for home win vs Alabama St.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.