Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about leaving football after learning of Tony Romo’s rumored contract

(WAFB) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham joked about leaving football to become a television sports announcer after reports circulated suggesting Tony Romo will earn $17 million per season as an NFL television announcer for CBS.
Citing unnamed sources, the New York Post reported Romo’s alleged deal with CBS extends well beyond 5 years, and that Romo’s contract will surpass $100 million. The report says Romo earned a total of $127 million playing over 14 seasons in the NFL.
