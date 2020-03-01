No. 2 LSU tops No. 1 UCLA before record crowd; sweeps Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU beach volleyball team extended its win streak to four by taking down No. 1 UCLA in front of a record crowd on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Tigers (5-2) pulled out the 3-2 win over the Bruins (7-2) in front of 2,407 fans at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge.
The team credited the crowd with helping get the huge win over what is considered the best team in the land.
“I honestly couldn’t have ever dreamed of that,” said head coach Russell Brock. "The vision was - let’s build this thing, let’s build a good product and let’s fill it up. To have it packed out and have a match like that - I envisioned a lot of things with this program, but that was more than I could have possibly imagined. That’s an unbelievable home court advantage that does not exist, maybe anywhere else in the planet for beach volleyball - for sure for collegiate beach volleyball.”
Kelli Agnew and Taryn Kloth continued their dominance on Court 4. The pair took down the Bruins, 21-17 and 21-17. It was their seventh straight-set win this season.
Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss put the Tigers up 2-1 with a straight-set victory on Court 1, 21-18 and 22-20 after Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski dropped the first and third sets on Court 5.
Jess Schaben and Sydney Moore took the first set, 22-20, before dropping the second set, 15-11. With a 14-11 lead, Schaben served the ball and UCLA hit a ball that appeared to be out. After a Bruin dispute, the referee kept the point with the Tigers as LSU clinched the match.
Brock picked up his 90th career victory.
Earlier in the day, the Tigers handled business by sweeping Houston Baptist, 5-0.
They continued their winning ways into Sunday. After sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, LSU took on Tulane in the second match.
On court one, Kristy Nuss and Claire Coppola won in two sets. Then, Jess Schaben and Sydney Moore deuced it up with their opponent in the second set before spiking home the 5-0 victory over the Green Wave.
LSU defeated Spring Hill College in five to complete the weekend sweep and improve to 8-2 on the season.
