McNeese ends Crimson Classic with 4-0 loss to No. 12 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KPLC) - McNeese softball concluded play at the Crimson Easton Classic here Sunday with a 4-0 loss to No. 8/12 Alabama. The loss drops the Cowgirls to 15-7 on the year while the Tide improves to 12-7.
Alabama got off to a quick start with two runs in the first inning with the first run coming off a Cowgirl error for the 1-0 lead. Bailey Hemphill gave the Tide a 2-0 lead with a solo home run to straightaway centerfield.
The Tide added single runs in the third on a RBI single up the middle by Maddie Morgan for a 3-0 lead then a RBI double to left field by KB Sides scored the fourth run of the game.
McNeese managed to get four hits with doubles from Cori McCrary and Haylee Brinlee. Caylon Brabham and Kaylee Lopez both had singles.
Krystal Goodman was the winning pitcher, staying perfect on the season at 3-0 and ending the game with a season high six strikeouts.
Whitney Tate fell to 2-2 on the year after giving up four runs on six hits, one walk and struck out two. Alexsandra Flores pitched the final two innings of shutout ball, allowing one walk and struck out one.
SCORING vs. ALABAMA
B1- Alabama scores two runs on two hits including a solo home run by Bailey Hemphill. The first Alabama run came off a Cowgirl error. (Alabama- 2, McNeese- 0)
B3- The Tide scored a run on a single up the middle by Maddie Morgan. (Alabama-3, McNeese-0)
B4- A double to left centerfield by KB Sides scores the runner from first. (Alabama-4, McNeese-0)
OFFENSIVE NOTES
•- McNeese picked up four hits
•- Cori McCrary and Haylee Brinlee both had one double apiece
•- Caylon Brabham and Kaylee Lopez both had a single
PITCHING NOTES
•- Whitney Tate gave up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and walked one
•- Alexsandra Flores pitched two shutout innings, giving up one walk and struck out one
