Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-HOUSTON-FREEWAY-FLOOD-
Houston boil order lifted after water deemed to be safe
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have lifted a a boil order for that was issued for most of the city after a water main ruptured. City officials said Saturday that test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink. The boil order was issued Thursday after a water main broke while a contractor was working on it. It flooded a section of highway and caused water pressure to drop. The water issues led to the closure of schools, courts and some businesses and medical facilities. Mayor Sylvester Turner says crews would work through the weekend to repair the line.
POLICE SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio police: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 45-year-old man who pointed a gun at them at a home Saturday morning. Police Chief William McManus told KSAT-TV officers arrived at the home after a woman called to say a man in her mother's home was causing a disturbance with a gun. Police say the man was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police. The mother wasn't at home at the time of the shooting. Police said the woman who called police said the man had been acting irrationally.
HOUSTON-CHARTER BUS CRASH
Charter bus hits highway barrier, 6 people taken to hospital
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say six people were taken to the hospital after a charter bus hit a highway barrier on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it. Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening and five passengers were taken to the hospital for observation only. Fire officials said those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.
LEANING TOWER OF DALLAS
'Leaning Tower of Dallas' designer glad it's hard to topple
DALLAS (AP) — The designer of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is taking a wry pride in the stubborn resistance the creation is presenting to explosives and the wrecking ball. Thomas Taylor is the principal design engineer for Dallas-based Datum Engineers, designer of the 49-year-old, 11-story Affiliated Computer Services building that explosives mostly brought tumbling down Feb. 16. The concrete core that contained the stairway and elevator shafts remained after the dust settled. The column was left leaning by the pull of the rest of the crumbling building. Taylor told WFAA-TV, "Nobody ever told me to make it easy to demolish.
SAN ANTONIO-COW-RABIES
Cow in barn at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo had rabies
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas health officials say people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure because a cow there had the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from February 11th through February 14th may need to be assessed. Health officials say they've been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls. Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals.
MISSING GIRL-NORTH TEXAS-TRIAL
Man gets 99 years in prison for role in Texas girl's death
DALLAS (AP) — A man has been convicted and sentenced to 99 years in prison for his part in the abduction and killing of a 13-year-old suburban Dallas girl. A Dallas County jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before sentencing Desmond Jones for his involvement in the abduction and death of Shavon Randle. The sentence was deliberated after the jury witnessed a courtroom outburst by Jones, whom bailiffs carried from the courtroom. Earlier Friday, the jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Jones guilty of organized criminal activity, for which the top punishment is 99 years or life in prison.
TEXAS-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Instrument, electrical, icing woes plagued plane at crash
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was experiencing icing and instrument and other electrical problems when the aircraft he was flying crashed in rural West Texas, killing him and two passengers. In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot was returning to Abilene Regional Airport early Feb. 20 after experiencing problems with deicing equipment. An air traffic controller directed the pilot to climb from 4,700 feet to 5,000 feet, and the pilot said he was “pulling up” when radio contact was lost. The plane crashed in open land near Lake Coleman.
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Trump administration immigration policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts was blocked and then reinstated by a court in the matter of hours. The situation created chaos at border crossings, courtrooms and legal offices. Customs and Border Protection closed one border crossing leading into El Paso after the initial decision. Government attorneys said immigration lawyers had begun demanding that asylum seekers be allowed in the United States. Critics say the policy is inhumane because it sends asylum-seeking migrants back to dangerous cities in Mexico that are overrun with crime and kidnapping.
OFFICER SHOT-TEXAS-TRIAL
Texas man sentenced to death for killing officer, friend
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A jury has sentenced a North Texas man to death for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. Brandon McCall had been convicted Feb. 19 of capital murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. A Collin County jury deliberated for about eight hours Thursday before condemning the 28-year-old McCall, Police called the shooting an ambush. Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional. During the trial, jurors were shown video of the moment Sherrard was shot.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Court ruling disrupts migrant family's hearing
A federal court ruling that blocked a signature Trump administration policy quickly spread to immigration courtrooms on the border Friday. In El Paso, an administrator entered a courtroom with an urgent message for the judge, informing him of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that halted the government’s policy forcing immigrants to wait out their cases in Mexico. The message was delivered just as a judge heard the case of a mother and her partner, whose two young children waited outside the courtroom. About 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait for their cases to wind through the immigration court system.