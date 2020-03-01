Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
1 of 2 inmates who died recently at Mississippi prison ID'd
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified one of two inmates who died recently at a Mississippi prison that's under U.S. Justice Department investigation. One of the deaths occurred Thursday and the other Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Department of Corrections said 61-year-old Timothy R. Sharpe, who was serving 20 years for sexual battery and child molestation, died Friday at Parchman's prison hospital. A coroner said Friday that there was “no evidence of foul play” in either death. Officials didn't identify the other inmate pending notification of relatives. At least 21 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December, some during outbursts of violence.
EDUCATOR AWARD
Petal teacher only Mississippi Milken Educator winner
PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Just one Mississippi teacher this year was awarded the coveted Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 that goes along with it. During a surprise assembly Tuesday, Kathryn Daniels, a 10th grade history teacher at Petal High School, received the recognition known as the “Oscar of teaching.” The Hattiesburg American reports Daniels didn't know she was getting the award. She told the newspaper it took a couple of seconds to register they had said her name. Daniels has been a teacher for nine years. She says she and her husband likely will invest the money and use some of it to get her Ph.D.
GOLF COURSE-FLOODING
Flooding causes temporary close of Mississippi golf course
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state-run golf course in central Mississippi is temporarily closing because of recent flooding along the Pearl River. The LeFleur's Bluff course is in a state park in Jackson, near the river. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Friday that the course is closed until further notice. On Feb. 17, the Pearl River at Jackson reached its third-highest level on record. The water level has been slowly receding.
MISSISSIPPI-TRANSPORTATION FUNDING
Mississippi gets money for transportation after flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is receiving millions of federal dollars to pay for transportation needs after natural disasters. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced emergency funding for projects around the nation. Mississippi's share is more than $16 million. More than $10 million of that is to repair damage caused by flooding during February. Some roads collapsed during heavy rains. Nearly $6 million is to repair damage caused during flooding in December 2018. And, $650,000 is for damage on federal lands because of heavy rain from February to April 2019.
BUS DRIVER-ASSAULT
Ex-bus driver gets jail time for assaulting disabled student
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has sentenced a former school bus driver to prison for assaulting a disabled student. The Sun Herald reports Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs reviewed more than 20 letters of support and heard pleas for leniency before sentencing Antioinette Jane “Toni” Raymond on Friday to one year in jail on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and three months for contributing to the delinquency, abuse or neglect of a minor. The newspaper reports Krebs then suspended some of the jail time, leaving Raymond with three months to serve behind bars and $1,000 in fines. She is to begin serving the sentence April 1.
