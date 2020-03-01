Kuxhausen gets SLC 3pt record as Cowboys rout HBU 100-80

HOUSTON (KPLC) – Dru Kuxhausen became the Southland Conference’s all-time single-season three-point record holder on Saturday night and McNeese won its second straight game behind an impressive offensive output, beating HBU 100-80.
The win evened the Cowboys’ league record to 9-9 and 14-15 overall, and are in a four-way tie for fifth place with Lamar, Northwestern State and Central Arkansas, all who lost on Saturday.
Kuxhausen, who entered the night with 113 three-pointers made and just two away from the league record of 115, finished the night hitting 7 of 14 from long range, giving him 120 on the year. That broke Paul Marshall’s record he set while with ULM in 1996.
He was one of five Cowboys to score in double-figures, finishing with 21 points. Roydell Brown led McNeese with 23 points and 10 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season. Sha’markus Kennedy added 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. A.J. Lawson scored 13 and Truman Moore added 10.
McNeese connected on 56 percent from the field (36 of 64) and 13 of 28 for 46 percent from three-point range.
HBU (3-24, 3-15) was led in scoring by Ian DuBose’s 22 points while Jalon Gates added 18.
The Huskies led 12-11 just 4:28 into the game and at the first media timeout. McNeese came out of the break on a 10-0 run with eight of those points on four layups.
Kuxhausen made the first of his three-pointers with 10:56 to play in the half to put McNeese up 28-16 then tied the league record with 5:27 to play that gave the Cowboys their largest lead at the time at 40-24. The record three came just three minutes later on a jumper from the wing to make it a 53-34 game at the 2:25 mark.
McNeese led 60-38 at the break and after HBU scored the first six points come out of the half and a timeout by the Cowboys, Kuxhausen drained back-to-back 3s to put his team up 66-44 with 17:31 to play.
Brown and Myle Hutchinson joined in on the three-point barrage by combining to hit 5 of 8 – two by Brown and three for Hutchinson.
The Cowboys dished out 22 assists and turned the ball over just 13 times.
McNeese will head into the final week of the season with two road games, beginning Wednesday at Nicholls and ending with a visit to Lamar next Saturday.
POSTGAME NOTES:
• McNeese scored 100 points for a school record seventh time this season, winning all seven.
• The 60 first half points scores is the most in the first half for the Cowboys this season and tied for the most in any half (scored 60 in second half against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg).
• It’s also the 11th time this year to score 50 or more in any half.
• Kuxhausen has hit 14 three-pointers in his last two games – 7 in each game.
• Brown has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games.
• After going 2 for 3 from 3-point range on the night, Brown has hit 6 of 8 from long range in the last two games.
• As a team, the Cowboys have connected on 26 threes in the last two games.
• McNeese has made a school record 255 threes on the season, 32 off the conference record of 287 held by Sam Houston State (2010).
• After hitting 7 of 8 from the field, Kennedy’s season FG percentage has risen to .688 on the year, just .08 off the school record of .696 held by David Lawrence.
• With 22 assists, it’s the 9th time McNeese has dished out 20 or more in a game this season and is 8-1 when doing so.
• With 8 rebounds on the night, Kennedy now has 296 on the season, ranking as the 11th-most in school history and just 5 away from breaking into the top 10.
• After going 7 of 14 from 3FG range, Kuxhausen’s season percentage has risen to .486 which would be both a McNeese and Southland Conference single-season record.
