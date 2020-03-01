Jackson St. looks for home win vs UAPB

LEADING THE WAY: Markedric Bell and Marquell Carter have led the Golden Lions. Bell is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Carter is putting up 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tristan Jarrett and Roland Griffin. Jarrett has averaged 17.5 points while Griffin has put up 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 20.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 73 percent of his free throws this season.