FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and cloudy start, showers increasing overnight

As we go into Monday evening the rain chances will be slowly creeping up once again as we see several rounds of rain making there way into Southwest Louisiana. Lows once again will be very mild as we may be a degree or two warmer as we see plenty of moisture and cloud cover across the area helping to keep those temperatures warmer. Into Tuesday is where we could see some thunderstorms beginning to move into the region and late Tuesday into Wednesday we could see a few stronger storms working there way in, as of now the storm prediction center has the low risk just off to the west, but that could change as we head into the next day or so, the 7Storm team will continue to monitor the system as it gets closer and will bring you latest as we find out. Highs Tuesday will be very warm as well as we look to warm into the middle 70′s so a very mild and muggy day ahead. Into Wednesday we go and the chance for some of the stronger storms still remains a possibility as we have a low risk according to the storm prediction center as of now. This could change of course so just something to watch as we go forward in time. What we know for certain is that the chances of rain are going up as we head over the next several days with the most widespread rain looking to move in Tuesday night into our Wednesday so make sure to keep the rain gear handy. As always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar throughout the day.