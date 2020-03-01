FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and cloudy start, showers increasing overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cloudy but dry start to the day as we have seen temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60′s. A few showers are beginning to develop and that will continue into the overnight time frame.
As we move into the evening time frame light showers will begin to break out across the region and if you are planning on heading out then you may want to grab the rain jacket of umbrella. The showers will remain on the light side and temperatures will be holding very steady as they are slow to drop into the middle 60′s. As we go into the overnight period the coverage of showers will increase and continue through the early morning hours of our Monday. As we wake up on Monday scattered showers will be moving through the region and temperatures starting out very mild as we are only in the lower 60′s, which is around ten to fifteen degrees above average for this time of year as we should be in the upper 40′s for lows. Moving into the daylight hours of Monday the showers will become a little more isolated in nature and we may see a break in the rain, with just some sprinkles left over, but temperatures will still be warm as we are going to see highs topping off in the lower 70′s.
As we go into Monday evening the rain chances will be slowly creeping up once again as we see several rounds of rain making there way into Southwest Louisiana. Lows once again will be very mild as we may be a degree or two warmer as we see plenty of moisture and cloud cover across the area helping to keep those temperatures warmer. Into Tuesday is where we could see some thunderstorms beginning to move into the region and late Tuesday into Wednesday we could see a few stronger storms working there way in, as of now the storm prediction center has the low risk just off to the west, but that could change as we head into the next day or so, the 7Storm team will continue to monitor the system as it gets closer and will bring you latest as we find out. Highs Tuesday will be very warm as well as we look to warm into the middle 70′s so a very mild and muggy day ahead. Into Wednesday we go and the chance for some of the stronger storms still remains a possibility as we have a low risk according to the storm prediction center as of now. This could change of course so just something to watch as we go forward in time. What we know for certain is that the chances of rain are going up as we head over the next several days with the most widespread rain looking to move in Tuesday night into our Wednesday so make sure to keep the rain gear handy. As always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar throughout the day.
After the rain on Wednesday a few clouds will be leftover for our Thursday, but a few peaks of sunshine will begin to return and temperatures won’t be cold behind this front as we don’t get a strong shot of cold air following this front. Temperatures to round out the week will be in the middle to upper 60′s with lows in the middle to upper 40′s so close to average for this time of year. Sunshine looks to stick around into the next weekend as well setting up for a nice ending to the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.