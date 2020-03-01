Cowboys fall to Southern Miss 10-0 at home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys Baseball team fell 10-0 to Southern Miss Saturday night in their second game of the Lake Area Classic at Joe Miller Ballpark.
Will Dion (2-1) got his third start of the season on the mound and struggled for the first time in a long time. Dion finished with 4.1 innings pitched, seven runs scored on 11 hits, and picked up six strikeouts in his first loss as a McNeese Cowboy.
With the loss, McNeese falls to 7-4 on the season and Southern Miss advances to 9-2.
At the plate, the Cowboys were only able to muster six total hits. Two of them came from Reid Bourque who missed the last four games due to a minor injury. The only other Cowboys to finish the night with a hit were Julian Gonzales, Jake Dickerson, Brett Whelton, Peyton Johnson.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back quickly as they will be on the field tomorrow afternoon in a double-header against Southern Miss and Valparaiso starting a 1 p.m. to end the Lake Area Classic.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the top of the inning, Southern Miss plated the game’s first run with a double and single to take the early 1-0 lead after the first.
2nd | In the top of the inning, Southern Miss single would score one run on three hits and extend their lead to 2-0 after two.
3rd | In the top of the inning, Southern Miss added to their lead with a triple, sac fly, and a home run to make it 4-0 after the third inning.
5th | In the top of the inning, Southern Miss added three runs on three hits to extend the lead to 7-0.
8th | In the top of the inning, Southern Miss scored the final three runs of the game on a three-run home run to bring the score to its final 10-0.
MCNEESE NOTESOffense:The Cowboys were led offensively by Reid Bourque who went 2-for-3 from the plate.
The only other Cowboys to finish the night with a hit were Julian Gonzales, Jake Dickerson, Brett Whelton, Peyton Johnson. Pitching:Will Dion got the start for the Cowboys in Saturday’s game, he would struggle for the first time this season finishing with 4.2 IP, 7 ER on 11 hits, and pick up 6 strikeouts.
He would be relived with two outs in the fifth by freshman Sean-Michael Brady. Brady would throw for 2.1 innings, give up three runs on four hits and two walks, and strike out one batter.
Brady would be relieved by John Boushelle to begin the eighth and throw the final inning for the Cowboys, gving up no runs or hits and pick up two strikeouts.
QUOTES
Head Coach Justin Hill
“Got to give their hitters a lot of credit, they had a good approach from the plate against Will (Dion) who fills the strike zone. On the flip side of it, their pitcher was really good tonight early and after they stretched it out to 4-0 it makes it a little easier to pitch with that kind of lead.”
“It was good to see them both out there tonight, Welles (Cooley) looked good, got a couple really good swings on the baseball and Reid (Bourque) we kind of monitored through out the game, but he looked good, picking up where he left off with the two hits tonight.”
ON DECKThe Cowboys finish the Lake Area Classic tomorrow with a double header against Southern Miss and Valaparaiso beginning at 1 p.m. before being off till next Friday for a three-game series with UL-Monroe.
