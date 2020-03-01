Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg has ended his campaign for president with a call for unity.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, faired poorly in South Carolina’s primary and said Sunday night that the path had narrowed to a close for his candidacy.
Buttigieg told cheering supporters that at this point in the race for the Democratic nomination, the best way to keep faith with his campaign’s goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring the party and the country together.
The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.
