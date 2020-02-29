US, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.
The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.”
Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.
If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they planned and celebrated the assault.
It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaida militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan.
But the war dragged on for years and the Taliban regrouped, eventually holding sway over half the country.
Veterans of America’s longest war are torn as the U.S. signs a potentially historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
For many, the U.S. is overdue in withdrawing its forces after more than 18 years of fighting.
Others are wary of the Taliban, whose hard-line government the U.S.-led forces overthrew in 2001.
Former Army Staff Sgt. Will Blackburn of Georgia said if the Taliban again seizes power, U.S. lives lost in the war will have been for nothing.
Former Army Sgt. Michael Carrasquillo of Maryland was shot in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2005. He says peace in any form would be good.
