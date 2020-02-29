Two DeRidder women arrested in WY, facing animal cruelty charges

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - More than two dozen dogs crammed into a U-Haul, allegedly in below freezing temperatures. Wyoming police say two women from DeRidder are responsible — and now facing animal cruelty.
“You’re just disturbed people could treat animals this way. I mean, they’re so dependent on people, so it is hard to understand how this could happen," Lt. Daria Hooper from the Rawlins Wyoming Police Department said.
Hooper said Jennifer Stracener and Christina Fant were on their way from DeRidder to Oregon to start an animal rescue, when their U-Haul was left in a Wyoming motel parking lot and reported to police.
“It was 24 degrees outside. They were concerned that these animals were going to be out in the cold in a U-haul. The report says the U-haul had been parked for a couple of days and they hadn’t seen anyone checking on the animals," Hooper said.
They say 28 dogs and three cats were found in “extremely unsanitary conditions” and 13 dogs were dead.
“Our patrol officers arrived on scene and found a bunch of animals in cages in the back of a Uihaul. They were crammed in small cages, more than one animal in each cage. There were deceased animals lining the bottom of the cages," Hooper said.
Hooper said it’s unclear how long the animals were kept in those conditions.
“Through our investigation we found they left February 7th and got to Rawlins the 14th of February. So, we know the animals were in the back of the Uhaul for that long. Through their statements, we don’t believe any of the animals were fed during that time. But, the conditions of these animals wouldn’t have just happened in 7 days. It’s been a long process of neglect and abuse," Hooper said.
We reached out to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office who says these women have not faced any similar charges of animal cruelty in the parish in the past.
