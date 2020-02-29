Three LSU students arrested in connection with viral video of joyride in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU students are facing at least one felony charge after a video allegedly showed two people riding in a UTV on the football field at Tiger Stadium.
According to LSU police, Clayton Fleetwood, 19, of New Jersey, was seen on surveillance video on two separate occasions taking a Kawasaki Mule to drive on the field.
Police say Fleetwood caused enough ruts and damage to require the field’s $8,000 precision grading to need to be redone.
The first incident happened on Jan. 21. Fleetwood and a Thomas Jackson English, 18, of Roswell, Ga., enter an area of the stadium not accessible to the public unless during a ticketed event, take the UTV, drive all over field, and return it to its parking spot, according to the arrest report.
Police say Fleetwood and English are members of Delta Chi fraternity.
A second joyride occurred on Feb. 8, according to LSUPD. Again, Fleetwood and Catherine Elizabeth Nowery, 20, enter the same gate, get into another UTV, and drive it through the walkways and onto the field. Fleetwood and Nowery parked the UTV in its spot before talking, hugging, kissing, and drinking what are believed to be alcoholic beverages near the gate, police say.
A video shared Monday, Feb. 17 on an Instagram account, shows at least two unidentified men riding in the cart around LSU’s football stadium.
A truck was developed as a suspect vehicle, which was tied to Fleetwood and found in the parking lot of his fraternity house, Delta Chi.
Fleetwood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one felony count of simple burglary, a felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespassing.
English was booked on one felony count of simple burglary and a felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespassing.
Nowery was booked on one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor charge of criminal tresspass.
