#SWLApreps boys basketball first round playoff recap

#SWLApreps boys basketball first round playoff recap
By Gabe McDonald | February 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 10:47 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Friday’s boy’s basketball first-round playoff action.

Scores from the opening round can be found below.

CLASS 5A:

(1) Natchitoches Central 72 - (32) Sam Houston 41

CLASS 4A:

(3) Huntington 74 - (30) LaGrange 60

(14) Plaquemine 62 - (19) Washington-Marion 51

CLASS 3A:

(3) Madison Prep 102 - (30) Jennings 52

(10) St. Martinville 66 - (23) Westlake 52

CLASS 2A:

(8) Lake Arthur 52 - (25) Port Barre 42

(22) Pickering 74 - (11) Winnfield 73

(10) Jonesboro-Hodge 81 - (23) Oakdale 46

CLASS 1A:

(9) Delhi 102 - (24) Oberlin 35

(5) Oak Grove 89 - (28) Basile 30

(13) Elton 57 - (20) Gueydan 48

(6) East Iberville 92 - (27) East Beauregard 42

CLASS B:

(9) Fairview 91 - (24) Forest 70

(8) Elizabeth 56 - (25) Lacassine 52

(5) Pitkin 85 - (28) Saline 41

(3)Hathaway 99 - (30)Maurepas 29

(19) Bell City 68 - (14) Weston 44

CLASS C:

(16) Georgetown 61 - (17) Evans 48

(14) Kilbourne 69 - (19) Johnson Bayou 36

(15) Hackberry 70 - (18) Reeves 49

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.