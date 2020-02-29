SWLApreps boys basketball first round playoff recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Friday’s boy’s basketball first-round playoff action.
Scores from the opening round can be found below.
CLASS 5A:
(1) Natchitoches Central 72 - (32) Sam Houston 41
CLASS 4A:
(3) Huntington 74 - (30) LaGrange 60
(14) Plaquemine 62 - (19) Washington-Marion 51
CLASS 3A:
(3) Madison Prep 102 - (30) Jennings 52
(10) St. Martinville 66 - (23) Westlake 52
CLASS 2A:
(8) Lake Arthur 52 - (25) Port Barre 42
(22) Pickering 74 - (11) Winnfield 73
(10) Jonesboro-Hodge 81 - (23) Oakdale 46
CLASS 1A:
(9) Delhi 102 - (24) Oberlin 35
(5) Oak Grove 89 - (28) Basile 30
(13) Elton 57 - (20) Gueydan 48
(6) East Iberville 92 - (27) East Beauregard 42
CLASS B:
(9) Fairview 91 - (24) Forest 70
(8) Elizabeth 56 - (25) Lacassine 52
(5) Pitkin 85 - (28) Saline 41
(3)Hathaway 99 - (30)Maurepas 29
(19) Bell City 68 - (14) Weston 44
CLASS C:
(16) Georgetown 61 - (17) Evans 48
(14) Kilbourne 69 - (19) Johnson Bayou 36
(15) Hackberry 70 - (18) Reeves 49
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.