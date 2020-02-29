2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams

LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 10:54 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - A total of 16 former LSU players are in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine but they won’t all participate in drills.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

He did not do any of the drills.

He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 221 pounds.

LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 18)
LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 18) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also chose not to participate in any of the drills.

He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 254 pounds.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 22)
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 22) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash.

He completed 15 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 39.5″ and his broad jump was 123.0″.

Edwards-Helaire is 5-foot-7 and weighs 207 pounds.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2)
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

His vertical jump was 37.5″ and his broad jump was 126″.

Jefferson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 8)
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 8) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Linebacker Patrick Queen ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

He did 18 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 35.0″ and his broad jump was 125.0″.

He is 6-feet tall and weighs 229 pounds.

LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (No. 90)
LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (No. 90) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence ran a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash.

He completed 22 reps on the bench press.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 308 pounds.

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (No. 10)
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (No. 10) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Tight end Stephen Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position.

His vertical jump was 36.5″ and his broad jump was 123″. He ran a 7.51 on the three-cone drill and a 4.62 on the 20-yard shuttle.

Sullivan is 6-foot-5 and weighs 248 pounds.

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 79)
LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 79) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry ran a 5.27 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 25 reps on the bench press.

Cushenberry is 6-foot-3 and weighs 312 pounds.

LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis (No. 68)
LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis (No. 68) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Offensive lineman Damien Lewis ran a 5.24 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 27 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 30.0″ and his broad jump was 108.0″.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 327 pounds.

LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (No. 77)
LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (No. 77) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles ran a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash.

He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 321 pounds.

