2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - A total of 16 former LSU players are in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine but they won’t all participate in drills.
He did not do any of the drills.
He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 221 pounds.
Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also chose not to participate in any of the drills.
He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 254 pounds.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash.
He completed 15 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 39.5″ and his broad jump was 123.0″.
Edwards-Helaire is 5-foot-7 and weighs 207 pounds.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.
His vertical jump was 37.5″ and his broad jump was 126″.
Jefferson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds.
WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s Guantlet
Linebacker Patrick Queen ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.
WATCH: Patrick Queen’s 40-Yard Dash
He did 18 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 35.0″ and his broad jump was 125.0″.
He is 6-feet tall and weighs 229 pounds.
Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence ran a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash.
He completed 22 reps on the bench press.
He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 308 pounds.
Tight end Stephen Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position.
His vertical jump was 36.5″ and his broad jump was 123″. He ran a 7.51 on the three-cone drill and a 4.62 on the 20-yard shuttle.
Sullivan is 6-foot-5 and weighs 248 pounds.
Offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry ran a 5.27 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 25 reps on the bench press.
Cushenberry is 6-foot-3 and weighs 312 pounds.
Offensive lineman Damien Lewis ran a 5.24 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 27 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 30.0″ and his broad jump was 108.0″.
He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 327 pounds.
Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles ran a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash.
He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 321 pounds.
