McNeese splits games on day one of Easton Crimson Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— McNeese softball split its games Friday on the first day of the Easton Crimson Classic, opening tournament play with a 9-5 win over Texas-Arlington and ending with a 7-2 loss to No. 7 Arizona.
McNeese (15-4) will play these same two teams Saturday- Arizona at 11 a.m. and Arizona at 6 p.m. The Cowgirls will conclude tournament play with a 1:30 p.m. game against No. 8/12 Alabama.
McNeese’s offense came out swinging in the first inning against UTA (7-9), batting around and put up five runs on five hits to take the early lead. A two-RBI single by Haylee Brinlee, a two-run home run by Toni Perrin and an RBI single by Gracie Devall accounted for the Cowgirls runs in the inning.
The Mavericks got on the board in the third inning on a sacrifice fly then added another run in the fifth but the Cowgirls got that run back plus two more in the bottom of the inning when pinch-runner Jil Poullard scored on an error, Perrin stole home and Cori McCrary scored on an RBI single to right by Tayler Strother.
UTA opened the sixth with back to back singles off starter Caroline Settle before being replaced by Alexsandra Flores. After Flores got Reagan Hukill to pop out to first base, Avery Grimes doubled to left and pinch runners Anjelica Gonzalez and Amber Langston both scored to cut into the lead. A fielding error by McNeese allowed another runner to score but Flores got Kimber Cortemelia to fly out to end the inning.
Flores gave up a one-out single in the seventh before the Cowgirl defense ended on the game on a double play when Brinlee caught a pop fly and threw out pinch-runner Jadyn Erikson at first to end the game.
Settle improved to 4-0 on the year after giving up four runs on seven hits, one strikeout, and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. Flores gave up two hits and walked one in 1 2/3 innings.
SCORING vs. UT-ARLINGTON
B1- Haylee Brinlee singles up the middle to score Brenique Wright and Caylon Brabham (2 RBI). Perrin homered to centerfield (2 RBI). Devall singled to second to score Cori McCrary. McN 5, UTA 0
T3- UTA scores a run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield
B5- Cowgirls score four runs on three hits and take advantage of two UTA errors. Pinch-runner Jil Poullard scored on an error, Brinlee scored on a single to right by McCrary, Perrin stole home, and McCrary scored on a single to right field by Strother. McN 9, UTA 2
T6- UTA scores three runs on three hits and two Cowgirl errors. McN 9, UTA 5
OFFENSIVE NOTES
•- McNeese picked up 11 hits including doubles from Caylon Brabham and Cori McCrary and a Toni Perrin home run, her third of the season.
•- Haylee Brinlee and Cori McCrary led McNeese with three hits apiece
•- Brinlee and Perrin led the Cowgirls with two RBI apiece
•- McNeese stole our bases (Williams, Perrin, McCrary, Strother)
PITCHING NOTES
•- Settle improved to 4-0 with the win. She gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings
•- Alexsandra Flores relieved Settle in the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits with a walk.
Arizona pitcher Alyssa Denham retired 13 of the first 14 batters she faced and had a no-hitter going until giving up a pinch-hit single to left field to Caleigh Cross in the sixth inning. McNeese also avoided the shutout with two runs in the inning on an RBI single by Alexandria Saldivar and a fielder’s choice by Brinlee.
Arizona (13-3) scored in four of six innings with two runs coming in the first, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth off Jessie Harper’s sixth home run of the season. The Wildcats got their final run in the sixth.
Caleigh Cross broke up Denham’s no-hitter with a single to left in the sixth inning and the Cowgirls also avoided a shutout with two runs in the inning coming from a single from Alexandria Saldivar and a fielder’s choice by Brinlee.
SCORING vs. ARIZONA
B1- Arizona scored two runs on an RBI up the middle (UA-2, McN- 0)
B4- Arizona scores on a ground out (UA-3, McN-0)
B5- Arizona gets three more runs on a three-run home by Jessie Harper (UA-6, McN- 0)
T6- Caleigh Cross broke up the no-hitter with a one-out pinch-hit single. Alexandria’s single to second base scored Cross and Brinlee’s fielder’s choice brought the second run home. (UA-6, McN-2)
B6- Arizona scored its final run on a sacrifice fly by Alyssa Palomino. (UA-7, McN- 2)
OFFENSIVE NOTES
•- McNeese picked up three hits (singles by Cross and Saldivar, double by Brenique Wright)
•- Wright and Cross scored
•- Saldivar and Brinlee had one RBI apiece
PITCHING NOTES
•- Saleen Flores was on the losing end, falling to 5-2 on the year. Flores gave up seven runs on eight hits with two strikeouts
•-Whitney Tate relieved Flores for the final inning. Tate faced three batters and gave up one hit, struck out one and got a ground out.
