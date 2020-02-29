Mays powers LSU to double-digit win over Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team took down Texas A&M at the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Tigers (20-9, 11-5 SEC) came away with the 64-50 victory over the Aggies.
Senior guard Skylar Mays went off in the second half, scoring 19 of his game-high 24 points in the final 20:00. He also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. He was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Fellow guard Javonte Smart added 14 points. He dished out three assists.
“A much-needed win,” said head coach Will Wade. “Proud of our guys and pleased with the effort.”
Mays rebounded nicely after a poor performance in an 81-66 loss to Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“Bad games come with it,” said Mays. “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t play two bad ones back-to-back. I just wanted to be aggressive and make plays.”
LSU tied its best defensive effort of the season by only relinquishing 50 total points in the contest.
“Last game we gave up a lot of buckets,” said Smart. “Lately, we’ve been working on defense at practice. Skylar was telling just hold them under 50 points, and we tried our best to do that.”
Savion Flagg led the Aggies with 17 points. Josh Nebo added 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Texas A&M committed 12 turnovers
