FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm day with plenty of sunshine, clouds increase into Sunday

As we head into the overnight period temperatures will be dropping, but we won’t be nearly as cold as what we have seen the last couple of evenings. Temperatures drop into the lower 60′s and upper 50′s for the evening hours so if you do plan on heading out maybe a light jacket needed depending on your preference as there will be a little breeze blowing out of the southerly direction. A few clouds may try to work their way into the region as go overnight, but we remain dry. We may see a few breaks in the clouds as we start off Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy start and temperatures in the lower to middle 50′s for lows. As we move throughout the day we see clouds continuing to build, but temperatures warming as well as we look to top off in the lower 70′s once again despite the small amount of sunshine that we see. The moisture will continue to increase as we see the southerly winds bringing it in off the Gulf of Mexico and this will mean the chance of a few showers as we head into the afternoon hours of Sunday. If you have any plans that you won’t to get done as you head off to church or maybe some of the places you need to go it looks fine for the morning. Models really don’t bring a high rain chance into the area until after 5 p.m. but their could be a few showers from time to time, but as I mentioned not a washout. Sunday night and evening will feature a mild start as clouds continue to help keep temperatures warm as well as the fact we could see a few showers from time to time with lows in the lower 60′s.