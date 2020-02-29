Cowgirls Lose To HBU At The Buzzer

HOUSTON, Texas (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker here Saturday as HBU picked up a 56-54 Southland Conference win with the winning basket coming on a Kennedy Wilson layup as time expired. HBU outscored the Cowgirls 5-0 in the final 52 seconds of the game.
McNeese (5-22, 2-16 SLC) was led by Damilola Balogun’s career high 25 points. Balogun pulled down 15 rebounds to complete her double. Bre’Ashlee Jones ended the game with 12 points.
HBU (7-20, 3-15 SLC) was led in scoring by Lauren Calver’s 20 points.
Both teams nearly shot the same from the field with the Cowgirls shooting 32.8 percent and the Huskies shooting 34.4 percent. Both teams shot 40.0 percent from three-point range while McNeese shot 66.7 percent (10 of 15) from the free throw line and HBU shot 80.0 percent (8 of 10).
The Cowgirls scored the opening basket of the game and held a 13-6 first quarter lead and continued to build on the lead until a HBU Timia Jefferson three-pointer tied the game at 23 apiece. McNeese outscored HBU 5-2 the rest of the second quarter on a three-pointer by Regan Bolton and a layup by Bre’Ashlee Jones with 1:06 left in the second quarter to take a 28-25 halftime lead.
McNeese opened the second half by outscoring the Huskies 8-3 to take a 36-28 lead midway through the third quarter but the Cowgirls would go cold the rest of the quarter and HBU would outscore McNeese 14-4 to take a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls opened the fourth quarter with four straight points to take a 44-42 lead but another scoring lapse allowed the Huskies to take a 49-44 lead with 4:26 left in the game. McNeese then went on an 8-0 run starting when Bolton was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three freebies to pull McNeese to within two points 49-47 with 4:06 left to play.
Four straight points by Balogun gave McNeese a 51-49 lead then Sky Jasper made the first of two free throws with 2:08 left to take a 52-49 lead. A Cowgirl turnover led to a HBU layup to cut the lead to within one.
Jasper was fouled again with 52 second and made good on both for a 54-51 lead but following an HBU timeout Lauren Calver hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 54 all with 36 second to go.
McNeese called timeout to set up a play and following the timeout Balogun’s shot was blocked and HBU grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 4 seconds to play.
HBU’s Kennedy Wilson’s layup as time expired gave the Huskies the 56-54 win.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.