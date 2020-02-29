Coronavirus and the flu: What you need to know

“That’s the problem that you see with this is that the symptoms are very similar to most viral illnesses that you have and so I think you really have to just look at it on an individual basis, and if you’re having fever, cough, those sort of symptoms, and you feel poorly, then the first step is to see your doctor and see what they recommend,” Dr. Hanan said. “If you’re symptoms don’t resolve with time, and then if you begin having trouble breathing, or something more severe than just symptoms that would require you to just take some DayQuil or something like that, then I think it’s worth at least talking to your doctor over the phone.”