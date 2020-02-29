Coronavirus and the flu: What you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Both viral infections, the coronavirus and the flu have similarities, according to Dr. Timothy Hanan, Infectious Diseases Physician at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.
“The coronavirus is a very big family of viruses and one of the infections that’s in there is cold virus and so the symptoms for this particular coronavirus is what you would see with a cold,” Dr. Hanan said. “The symptoms for this particular coronavirus are similar to what you would see with a cold. Fever, cough, and shortness of breath, as opposed to influenza which is more muscle aches, body aches, G.I. symptoms, those kind of things.”
It takes 7 to 10 days to recover completely from a cold.
“That’s the problem that you see with this is that the symptoms are very similar to most viral illnesses that you have and so I think you really have to just look at it on an individual basis, and if you’re having fever, cough, those sort of symptoms, and you feel poorly, then the first step is to see your doctor and see what they recommend,” Dr. Hanan said. “If you’re symptoms don’t resolve with time, and then if you begin having trouble breathing, or something more severe than just symptoms that would require you to just take some DayQuil or something like that, then I think it’s worth at least talking to your doctor over the phone.”
Currently there are no confirmed cases for Louisiana, though Christus Ochsner does say they are prepared if the coronavirus were to come to the Lake Area.
"Right now, for people who haven’t done international travel, I would say I wouldn’t do anything differently than you did a year ago at this time. Treat your symptoms, if you’re sick, don’t go to work, don’t go to school, don’t expose other people, " Hanan said.
