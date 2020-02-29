Authorities asking for public’s help in Welsh homicide investigation

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Welsh Police detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 200-block of Rhorer Street.
Officers responding to a welfare concern around 1:30 a.m. Saturday found a body at the scene, whom they identified as Quentin Green, 43, according to Chief Marcus Crochet, Welsh Police Department. The coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide.
While no arrests have been made so far, Crochet said the investigation is currently in the early stages. For now, they’re asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Welsh Police Department at (337)-734-2626.
