Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

A federal court ruling that blocked a signature Trump administration policy quickly spread to immigration courtrooms on the border Friday. In El Paso, an administrator entered a courtroom with an urgent message for the judge, informing him of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that halted the government’s policy forcing immigrants to wait out their cases in Mexico. The message was delivered just as a judge heard the case of a mother and her partner, whose two young children waited outside the courtroom. About 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait for their cases to wind through the immigration court system.