Milwaukee police chief identifies victims of brewery shooting

(AP) - The five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a grandfather.
Authorities say the five men were killed Wednesday at Molson Coors Brewing Co. by a co-worker who then turned the gun on himself. The victims were identified by the Milwaukee police chief as Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Grennady Levshetz, 61, Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Dana Walk, 57, and Dale Hudson, 60, according to the Associated Press.
Molson Coors chief executive officer Gavin Hattersley says employees are grieving for the five who were lost, saying they were part of the fabric of the company and they will be missed.
“They have gone trough something that no one ever wants to go through. A sudden, tragic unexpected unbelievable loss of life," Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said.
The shooter was identified on Thursday as Anthony Ferrill, 51. Ferrill was an active employee at the time of the shooting, according to WITI.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
