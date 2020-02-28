FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful and sunny afternoon, a few clouds and a warm weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A wonderful afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the upper 60′s and even a few 70′s showing up as we have seen plenty of sunshine.
Moving into the evening and overnight another cool night ahead but not nearly as cold as the last several. If you do have any plans to head out this evening they will be just fine, but make sure to take a jacket with you as temperatures begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50′s by the time we reach the early evening and then fall into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s for lows to start out our Saturday. Frost could be another possibility as we head into the overnight, a lot of this is going to ride on whether or not the winds switch to the south and bring in more moisture. After needing a jacket maybe for the first part of Saturday, you’re going to definitely take it off for the afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine helping to warm us up into the lower 70′s for highs during the afternoon. It would be a great day to go and run outside or take the dog for a walk, or if you have kids take them to the park to enjoy the gorgeous weather across the region. A few high thin clouds will be possible from time to time as we see the return of southerly flow and that in turn will increase moisture values. Temperatures overnight continue to be mild as well as we only drop into the lower 50′s for Sunday morning. As we go throughout the day on Sunday clouds will be continuing to increase in coverage as a front looks to move through the region, which could spark some isolated showers early in the morning with the chance remaining through the overnight hours. Models are still back in forth on what they believe will happen, regardless it doesn’t look to be a washout so no reason to cancel any plans. Temperatures during the afternoon are back into the lower 70′s.
Going into the beginning of next week does bring the chance of rain into the picture as we watch a front approaching from the west and that will lead to the best chance of rain coming in on Wednesday. As for Monday and Tuesday temperatures are in the lower to middle 70′s so a warm couple of days ahead as we see southerly flow helping to keep us well above average. Scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, but as of now it doesn’t look to be a washout for these two days. Moving into Wednesday more widespread rain is definitely possible as we see the front inching closer and the threat for a few strong to severe storms is possible. The storm prediction center has issued the threat for damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado to be possible, at this time the threat remains low and we still have time to track the system as it gets closer. We as always will keep you up to date on the situation and will provide the latest updates. As we move into the end of the week much nicer weather returns with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60′s.
Get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be warm!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.