FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful and sunny afternoon, a few clouds and a warm weekend ahead

Moving into the evening and overnight another cool night ahead but not nearly as cold as the last several. If you do have any plans to head out this evening they will be just fine, but make sure to take a jacket with you as temperatures begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50′s by the time we reach the early evening and then fall into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s for lows to start out our Saturday. Frost could be another possibility as we head into the overnight, a lot of this is going to ride on whether or not the winds switch to the south and bring in more moisture. After needing a jacket maybe for the first part of Saturday, you’re going to definitely take it off for the afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine helping to warm us up into the lower 70′s for highs during the afternoon. It would be a great day to go and run outside or take the dog for a walk, or if you have kids take them to the park to enjoy the gorgeous weather across the region. A few high thin clouds will be possible from time to time as we see the return of southerly flow and that in turn will increase moisture values. Temperatures overnight continue to be mild as well as we only drop into the lower 50′s for Sunday morning. As we go throughout the day on Sunday clouds will be continuing to increase in coverage as a front looks to move through the region, which could spark some isolated showers early in the morning with the chance remaining through the overnight hours. Models are still back in forth on what they believe will happen, regardless it doesn’t look to be a washout so no reason to cancel any plans. Temperatures during the afternoon are back into the lower 70′s.