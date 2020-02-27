50 tons of trash collected from Mardi Gras festivities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mardi Gras season has officially come and gone. But after the floats have rolled on, who’s left to pick up the trash?
As soon as the last krewe rolls down Ryan Street on Fat Tuesday, the city’s public works crew follows right behind to clean up what’s left of the festivities.
“Completely clean, barricades broken down, picked up, roadway was clean and traffic was flowing as normal from north of broad street on. That was less than 2 1/2 hours after the parade rolled," City of Lake Charles Spokesperson, Katie Harrington, said.
While parade goers enjoy the beads and treats from krewes, tons of trash gets left behind. The parade that saw the biggest amount of trash this year? The Krewe of Krewes on Tuesday.
“All together from Friday to Tuesday, all the parades, the different parades that rolled through the city is right at about 50 tons of debris. The estimate from last night at this time is 22 tons just from last night alone," Harrington said.
So, why does the city clean up immediately after the parade?
“We’ve been working very hard over the last several years to make massive improvements to our drainage within the city through CCTV efforts and the many projects that have been going on. Millions of dollars have been invested in improving drainage in the city. This is just one more step we can take to do that by ensuring we clean up immediately so this debris doesn’t end up in our storm drains and cause drainage issues later down the road," Harrington said.
Come Ash Wednesday morning, Ryan Street was back to business as usual.
“Our public works guys are truly the unsung heroes of Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana," Harrington said.
