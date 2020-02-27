SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2020.
April Nicole Jones, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; fist offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Tyree Jermaine Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; resisting an officer by flight; failure to light rear registration plate; owner to secure registration; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switching license plates.
Casey Brant LeDoux, 31, Westlake: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; contraband in a penal institutions; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Justin Aaron Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tangela Nicole Bigelow, 41, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Brandan Jeremiah Goodly, 20, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender with a former victim.
Willie Dewayne Campbell, 37, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Haylie Lorci Strother, 25, Sulphur: Possession of paraphernalia; battery of a police officer; simple escape; resisting an officer.
Richard Wayne Woods, 50, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Nicole Marie Babineaux, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted instate detainer.
Brandy L. Royer, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempted theft under $300.
William Dustin Hawkins, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
James T. Pappillion, 61, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Samuel Keith Welch, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; monetary instrument abuse; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; instate detainer.
Jonathon Bruce Alexander, 29, Vinton: Instate detainer.
Michael Wayne Weatherall, 38, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
David L. Pullard, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kelvin Louis Bradley, 34, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.
Ernest Soileau, 43, Lake Charles: Display of plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tracy Duane Rice, 52, DeQuincy: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Steven Tyler White, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing.
