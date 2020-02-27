State says Lake Area hospitals have planned extensively to respond to pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation's response.
Many people are increasingly concerned since CDC officials said it was not a question of if, but when coronavirus spreads in the U.S.
Drills simulating emergencies are one way local hospitals prepare for worst case scenarios, whether it’s a mass casualty situation or a hurricane. And over the years they’ve had to consider response to hurricanes, the bird flu, swine flu and the ebola virus.
Dr. Frank Welch is the medical director for community preparedness for the Louisiana Office of Public Health. He says planning is ongoing.
“Your local hospitals have been preparing and they’ve been preparing for about 20 years. Just as you mentioned, the bird flu in 2009. What’s interesting about COVID-19, which is this new coronavirus, it’s an infectious respiratory virus, much like the H1N1 in 2009 was. So, we went through extensive planning both at a state level and a hospital level. Every hospital in your area has a pandemic influenza plan,” said Welch.
So, he says past planning fits perfectly with the coronavirus which is an infectious respiratory virus.
“The way the hospitals in the state plan is what we call all hazards planning. So, it allows for different variations within each particular response. But you keep the main components. For example, when we had H1N1, there were different precautions and personal protective equipment than when we were scared about Ebola. So, your hospitals have also practiced and are also prepared for Ebola. And fortunately, COVID-19 is not as serious as Ebola. So, if they’re ready for Ebola, they can be ready and adapt to COVID-19, if they do start to see patients,” he said.
Welch says prevention is the first phase of response. He says the state plan does address other issues such as quarantine if ever needed.
“We have a full state plan that deals with quarantine, now I’m not sure that’s going to be applicable, in this particular situation, but there is a state plan and state authority to quarantine people if that was the recommendation from the CDC and the state health officer,” said Welch.
But for now, the focus is to prevent exposure and stay well.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.