State says Lake Area hospitals have planned extensively to respond to pandemic

“The way the hospitals in the state plan is what we call all hazards planning. So, it allows for different variations within each particular response. But you keep the main components. For example, when we had H1N1, there were different precautions and personal protective equipment than when we were scared about Ebola. So, your hospitals have also practiced and are also prepared for Ebola. And fortunately, COVID-19 is not as serious as Ebola. So, if they’re ready for Ebola, they can be ready and adapt to COVID-19, if they do start to see patients,” he said.