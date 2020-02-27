No. 11 LSU blows past La. Tech in midweek matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team swung the bat well and took advantage of several errors by Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Box.
The Tigers (6-3) cruised to a 7-1 win over the Bulldogs (5-3). La. Tech committed five errors in the game. LSU finished with 11 hits.
Maurice Hampton Jr. was 2-for-2, with a double. He scored three times and recorded two RBIs. He also walked and was hit by a pitch. Cade Beloso was 2-for-4 and also recorded two RBIs. He is batting .429 on the season.
Brandon Kaminer (1-0) started on the mound for LSU. He gave up one hit and struck out one in two innings of work. Seven other pitchers were used. Devin Fontenot closed things out.
The Tigers jumped out in front in the first inning on a single up the middle by Beloso that scored Zach Mathis. LSU then put up three runs in the second inning. Hampton hit a double to left field that plated Giovanni DiGiacomo. Then, Collier Cranford reached on a throwing by the pitcher and Hampton crossed home. Later, Beloso singled to center field and Alex Millazo scored to make it 4-0.
LSU continued to put up runs in the third inning. A single through the left side by Hampton brought DiGiacomo home again. Later, Mathis ripped a single up the middle and Hampton crossed home plate to make it 6-0. After a scoreless fourth inning, Mathis hit a triple down the right field line to send Hampton home yet again to make it 7-0. Mathis was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Louisiana Tech put up a run in the sixth inning.
LSU now leads the series, 43-19.
The Tigers won three of the five games last week, including a weekend series victory over Eastern Kentucky.
LSU will next hit the road and head to Houston to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. It will mark LSU’s third appearance in the event and first since 2017. LSU will face Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma in the tournament.
