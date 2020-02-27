No. 11 LSU blows past La. Tech in midweek matchup

The Tigers jumped out in front in the first inning on a single up the middle by Beloso that scored Zach Mathis. LSU then put up three runs in the second inning. Hampton hit a double to left field that plated Giovanni DiGiacomo. Then, Collier Cranford reached on a throwing by the pitcher and Hampton crossed home. Later, Beloso singled to center field and Alex Millazo scored to make it 4-0.