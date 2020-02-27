LSU falls to Florida in another SEC road loss

LSU Men’s Basketball (19-9, 10-5 SEC)

LSU falls to Florida in another SEC road loss
LSU head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | February 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday, Feb. 26 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

The Tigers (19-9, 10-5 SEC) went down 81-66 to the Gators (18-10, 10-5 SEC).

Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 25 points. Trendon Watford added 15 points and snagged 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Keyontae Johnson led Florida with a career-high 25 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.

LSU will return home to host Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the PMAC at 11 a.m. The jersey of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf will be retired at halftime.

