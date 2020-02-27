LSU falls to Florida in another SEC road loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday, Feb. 26 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
The Tigers (19-9, 10-5 SEC) went down 81-66 to the Gators (18-10, 10-5 SEC).
Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 25 points. Trendon Watford added 15 points and snagged 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.
Keyontae Johnson led Florida with a career-high 25 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.
LSU will return home to host Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the PMAC at 11 a.m. The jersey of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf will be retired at halftime.
