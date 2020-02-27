No. 11 LSU falls to Baylor in Shriners Classic in Houston

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team is in Houston for the 2020 Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic.
The classic is a matchup between SEC and Big 12 teams. LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri will be matched up against Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma. All games will be played a Minute Maid Park from Friday, Feb. 28 until Sunday, March 1.
The Tigers (7-4) saw a 4-0 lead evaporate in a 6-4 loss to the Bears (7-3).
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work. He struck out six batters. Nick Storz relieved Marceaux and gave up a home run. Brandon Kaminer (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits. Matthew Beck closed things out for the Tigers.
After a scoreless first inning, LSU got on the board on a double by Cade Doughty that hit the left field wall and sent Daniel Cabrera home. The Tigers extended their lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Alex Milazzo to make it 2-0.
In the top of the sixth, a two-run homer by Saul Garza to left center field put LSU up 4-0. However, in the bottom of the inning, Baylor responded with a two-run shot of its own to make it 4-2.
Things went really bad in the bottom of the seventh inning. It started with a solo home run that closed the gap to 4-3. Then, a two-run homer put the Tigers trailing 5-4. Next, a single to right field added another run for the Bears to make it 6-4.
The Tigers (7-3) came away with the 4-3 win over the Longhorns (9-1).
Cole Henry (2-1) earned the win and Jaden Hill picked up his first save of the season. Henry gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out 10 batters. Hill struck out six in the three innings he was on the mound.
After a scoreless first inning, LSU put up a pair of runs in the second. A triple to center field by Saul Garza plated Daniel Cabrera. Then, Cade Doughty hit a single to shortstop that scored Garza.
The Longhorns put up two runs in the third and another in the fourth to take the 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cabrera blasted a two-run homer that secured the 4-3 win for the Tigers.
The win also signaled a clean sweep for LSU over Texas this season. The Tigers have beaten the Longhorns in football, basketball, and baseball.
SCHEDULE:
- FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Texas vs No. 11 LSU at 7 p.m.
- SATURDAY, FEB. 29: No. 11 LSU vs Baylor at 3 p.m.
- SUNDAY, MARCH 1: No. 15 Oklahoma vs No. 14 LSU at 11 a.m.
LSU baseball fans who couldn’t make the trip to Houston will be able to watch all three games LSU plays through Cox Sports Television (CST).
