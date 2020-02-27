Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders vaulting to the top of the 2020 presidential field is emboldening a crop of insurgent candidates on the left in Texas. And they they're backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and there are signs that some are not being taken lightly. On the border, 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros is trying to become the youngest member of Congress by ousting eight-term Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar. She's been endorsed by both Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Royce West, a moderate Democrat running for U.S. Senate, says their party can't win in Texas by moving too far to the left.