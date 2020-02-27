Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

A congressman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate legal settlements to two men who say they were victims of clergy abuse at a Catholic school in Mississippi. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson says Catholic officials "exploited" the young men in the settlements. The Mississippi Democrat says they were paid far less than what others have received through settlements with the church. The request for an investigation comes after The Associated Press made details of the cases public last year. The two cousins told the AP they were repeatedly abused during the 1990s, as elementary school students at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood, Mississippi.