Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VAPING INVESTIGATION-LOUISIANA
Louisiana is among 39 states investigating Juul's marketing
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is confirming that Louisiana is among the 39 states investigating the marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The states are looking into claims the company targeted youths with its vaping products, made misleading claims about nicotine content and about the risks of its products. Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said Tuesday they are leading the multistate investigation. Landry announced Louisiana's involvement in a statement Wednesday. San Francisco-based Juul is facing lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. The company says it has stopped television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns.
AP-LA-LOUISIANA PLANE CRASH-REPORT
NTSB: Pilot reported icing on plane before crash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Louisiana in early February reported ice forming on the plane shortly before the crash. That's according to a preliminary report on the fatal crash by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane crashed in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, on Feb. 6. The pilot and two passengers were killed. The plane had taken off from Jackson, Mississippi, and was headed to Shreveport. Pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden reported ice was forming on the plane. He had been cleared to divert to the Ruston airport when radar contact was lost.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA CONGRESS
Abraham won't run again for Louisiana congressional seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham says he won't seek another term in Congress representing northeast Louisiana's 5th District. The Republican who ran unsuccessfully for governor says he's sticking to a campaign pledge to serve only three terms in the U.S. House. Abraham announced his decision Wednesday in a statement that touted President Donald Trump's tenure in office and said he feels the nation is on the right track. He says Trump asked him to run for another term. But he says he wanted to uphold his 2014 commitment to three terms. Abraham's chief of staff, Republican Luke Letlow, is expected to run for the seat.
LOUISIANA JUDGE-RACIAL SLURS
Louisiana governor: Judge should resign after racial slurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says a Louisiana judge should resign after admitting she used racial slurs in angry text messages. The Democratic governor's statement says Judge Jessie LeBlanc has damaged the judiciary. LeBlanc, who is white, admitted to sending the text messages on Sunday after denying them for months. She apologized and said she never should have used the words, but has no plans to resign. LeBlanc's lawyer now says the governor should focus on his own branch of government. And she says that if private conversations pose a litmus test for holding public office, than every other official should be held to the same standard.
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS
Louisiana senator seeks to undo admission criteria penalties
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s higher education policy-making board recently toughened admissions criteria for public universities. But the chairman of Louisiana's Senate education committee filed legislation aimed at undoing financial penalties added for schools violating the standards. Democrat Sen. Cleo Fields argues the Board of Regents doesn’t have authority to strip money from universities that repeatedly breach admissions criteria. He wants lawmakers to declare the board can’t follow through on the penalties. Lawmakers will consider this in the legislative session beginning March 9. The board added the threat of financial penalties for campuses that disobey minimum admission standards in a rewrite approved last week.
FATAL SHOOTING-GROOM ARRESTED
Man accused of hiding evidence in shooting at wedding party
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been accused of lying to officers who questioned him in a fatal shooting at his wedding after-party. News outlets report Christopher Sterling bonded out of jail Wednesday morning after his arrest Tuesday. Police say Sterling's best man was fatally shot at the party in January 2018 which was held at a detail shop that Sterling partly owned. Sterling reportedly told police he didn't witness the shooting and surveillance cameras at the business weren't working. Police say they later learned cameras were working and Sterling allegedly removed the digital video recorder box attached to the system.
AP-US-MARDI-GRAS
New Orleans celebrates end of Mardi Gras touched by tragedy
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With costumes, glitter and beads, New Orleans is marking the end of Carnival season. This Mardi Gras has been tinged with sadness after two bystanders out watching parades were killed in separate incidents in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday. Safety was on many parents minds as they watched parades with kids. Keitra Boutan said the first rule for her kids is that they cannot run up to the floats. Carnival season starts Jan. 6 and runs through Fat Tuesday when thousands of people flood the streets for parades or to walk through the French Quarter in elaborate costumes.
PRISON GUARD-ARREST
Louisiana corrections officer arrested for simple battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prison guard has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force on an inmate and lying about it. Sgt. Julius Aikens, of Prairieville, was arrested on a charge of simple battery following an internal investigation, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release Monday. It was unknown if he was represented by an attorney. Aikens was a probational employee at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since last May. The department said it's in the process of firing him.