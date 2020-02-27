Lake Charles announces new Boys and Girls Club

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a decades-long hiatus, the Boys and Girls Club is coming to Lake Charles.
The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana have announced that the new site will be at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center on 3520 Greinwich Blvd.
“We know that this is a neighborhood that has a decent amount of need, so we anticipate serving a lot of kids from this community,” said Missy Andrade, CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. “We hope that this is the first of many locations in this community, and will continue to expand our reach.”
Andrade said part of expanding to Lake Charles was making sure the funding was in place.
“It’s not as simple as just flipping a switch, we also want to make sure that we can be a good partner and a sustainable partner when going into a new community,” Andrade said. “The biggest piece of the equation is the funding piece. You gotta make sure you have the money, in our case we wanted a year’s worth of operating expenses, secured before opening the operation.”
Cheniere Energy donated $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club, which will cover a majority of the expenses for the year.
“This is just another tangible example of public-private partnerships making things happen without having to go actually to the tax-payers and ask for more of a tax burden upon them,” said Nic Hunter, Mayor of Lake Charles.
The Boys and Girls Club is set to start their after-school program in August 2020.
