Krewe of Krewes parade wraps up SWLA Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Krewe of Krewes parade was the grand finale to our Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras season.
There were lots of parade goers who waited along Ryan Street for several hours to see close to 100 floats from 80 krewes.
“We’ve been out here since 11 because it’s Mardi Gras!” Samantha Johnson said.
All to end their Mardi Gras season with a bang make memories with their loved ones.
“The holiday is about dancing, enjoying your time and having fun," Cora White said.
Luckily it was a lovely day to let the good times roll.
“The weather is fantastic today! It’s really been good all three parades. We’ve been coming since Friday night, Sunday was good and today is even better," Juanita Ardoin said.
