Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros continued to get booed on the road at spring training as they visited the home of the New York Mets. Former World Series MVP George Springer was heckled as part of Houston's split squad. Fans are calling the Astros cheaters, and doing it loudly in the wake of their sign-stealing scam. Springer had to hear it for a bit longer on Wednesday. The star leadoff man stepped into the batter's box a minute before the game was scheduled to begin, giving the crowd extra time to boo him.