Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had a career-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds _ his fourth double-double in Florida’s last six games _ and the Gators handled LSU from start to finish in a 81-66 victory. Scottie Lewis also enjoyed a career night for Florida. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The Gators won for the fourth time in five games and bolstered their NCAA Tournament resume. The Tigers have dropped four of their last five on the road. Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 24 points. Skylar Mays had his worst game of the season.
UNDATED (AP) — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is trying to turn his program into the Alabama of the SEC East. His latest move to make that happen is hiring away from the Crimson Tide the man Nick Saban has entrusted with setting the culture in which the process thrives. On this week's AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Max Olson of The Athletic joins the AP's Ralph D. Russo to discuss Georgia's hiring of longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. Plus, Colorado makes Karl Dorrell a surprising pick to be head coach and why more freedom for college football player transfers doesn't necessarily mean more opportunities.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Myles Smith scored 17 points and Nolan Bertain and Jordan Hairston each scored 16 and Texas A&M Corpus Christi beat New Orleasn 81-75. Irshaad Hunte scored 12 and the Islanders shot 32 of 54 (59.3%) including 11 of 19 (57.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc. Texass A&M Corpus Christi distributed 20 assists and managed to overcome 18 turnovers. Bryson Robinson led New Orleans with 23 points. Troy Green scored 19 and Jahmel Myers scored 15. The Privateers finished 31-of-60 shooting (51.7%) but missed eight foul shots.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 18 points and 12 Stephen F. Austin players entered the scoring column as the Lumberjacks beat Northwestern State 90-59. Cameron Johnson scored 16 points off the bench and John Comeaux scored 12. Stephen F. Austin made 11 of 24 3-pointers and had a 46-35 rebounding advantagae. The Lumberjacks have won 12 straight. Jairus Roberson led Northwestern State with 13 points. The Demons committed 26 turnovers and distributed just nine assists.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 77-74. A 3-pointer by Russell put the Ragin' Cajuns up 73-71 with 41 seconds remaining in the second half and ULL sealed the win by making four of four free throws down the stretch. P.J. Hardy had 19 points for Louisiana-Lafayette. Jalen Johnson added 12 points. Mylik Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Marquis Eaton scored a career-high 28 points for the Red Wolves, who have lost eight games in a row. Canberk Kus added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen, Sha'markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown scored 21 points apiece as McNeese State romped past Southeastern Louisiana 104-82. Brandon Gonzalez led the Lions on Wednesday night with a career-high 23 points.