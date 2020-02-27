FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather continues; warmer weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our very pleasant cool weather continues this morning, with temperatures starting out in the 30s with widespread frost and even a light freeze underway in some areas that have seen temperatures drop to the freezing mark. Make sure to bundle up before heading out to work and school this morning as temperatures will remain in the 40s through late morning before hitting the 50s later this afternoon.
The biggest difference today will be much lighter winds in general, so with an ample amount of sunshine in the forecast, a very comfortable afternoon is on tap with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday afternoon.
Once the sun sets this evening, look for temperatures to quickly fall into the 40s and continue to drop into the middle to upper 30s overnight. Areas north of I-10 could see some patchy frost, but lows should be a degree or two higher than this morning, so the likelihood of a freeze in our northern parishes isn’t quite as likely tonight.
Sunshine, light winds, and a gradually warmer forecast returns for Friday as the coldest part of the airmass overhead begins to modify a bit more tomorrow with highs back into the upper 60s. Winds also turn to more westerly as opposed to out of the north and that trend of warmer weather continues as we move toward the weekend. The high pressure over us now will slide east by Sunday, drawing in more clouds through the day and the warmer and more humid feel.
Rain chances begin to return by early next week as the warm muggy regime is in full effect. Afternoon highs in the 70s with lows in the 60s. Rain chances will continue to increase, especially late Tuesday into early Wednesday as our next cold front moves into the state. Look for rains to taper off early in the day Wednesday as we settle back into a cooler and drier weather pattern by the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
