FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather continues; warmer weekend ahead

Sunshine, light winds, and a gradually warmer forecast returns for Friday as the coldest part of the airmass overhead begins to modify a bit more tomorrow with highs back into the upper 60s. Winds also turn to more westerly as opposed to out of the north and that trend of warmer weather continues as we move toward the weekend. The high pressure over us now will slide east by Sunday, drawing in more clouds through the day and the warmer and more humid feel.