Cowgirls’ winning streak ends at Troy, 5-0

TROY, Ala.— Troy scored five runs on four hits in the first inning here Wednesday night to pick up a 5-0 win over McNeese softball, snapping the Cowgirls seven-game winning streak.
The loss drops McNeese to 14-3 on the year heading into this weekend’s Easton Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With the win, Troy improves to 11-3 on the year.
It was an uncharacteristic night for Cowgirl starter Alexsandra Flores as she gave up five earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in 2/3 innings. Flores entered the game with four earned runs in 26.0 innings and a 1.08 ERA. Freshman Whitney Tate replaced Flores and threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit, one walk and collected seven strikeouts.
The loss drops Flores to 3-2 on the year while Troy’s Leanna Johnson improves to 7-2 on the year in her fifth shutout of the season.
McNeese picked up three hits in the game on singles by Caylon Brabham, Brenique Wright, and Cori McCrary.
Troy collected five hits with two being extra-base hits including an RBI double and a two-run home run in the first inning.
McNeese will open play at the Crimson Easton Classic against Texas-Arlington at 11 a.m. and No. 7 Arizona at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Cowgirls will play both teams again Saturday before facing No. 8/12 Alabama at 1:30 p.m. Sunday
SCORING
B1- Troy scored all five runs in the first inning including an RBI double by Kelly Horne and a two-RBI home run by Meagan Patterson.
