Cowgirls’ winning streak ends at Troy, 5-0

It was an uncharacteristic night for Cowgirl starter Alexsandra Flores as she gave up five earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in 2/3 innings. Flores entered the game with four earned runs in 26.0 innings and a 1.08 ERA. Freshman Whitney Tate replaced Flores and threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit, one walk and collected seven strikeouts.