Cowboys ride nine-run third inning to 12-4 win over Mizzou

In the Cowboy half of the inning, Peyton Johnson led off with a double to left field but was then thrown out at third on Kade Morris’ fielder’s choice. Then Payton Harden hit a single to left-center field and advanced to second on the throw to third. Now with two runners in scoring position, Jake Dickerson then plated Morris with an RBI infield single and then come all the way around to score from first, along with Harden on a double down the left-field line by Nate Fisbeck. Next batter, Clayton Rasbeary, then hit a two-run home run over the right-field wall to extend the Cowboys lead to 5-1. Two batters later, Jordan Yeatts reached on a walk and then was brought home on a home run by Julian Gonzales. Johnson then got hit the second hit of the inning with a single to right field, followed by a drawn walk by Morris, a single by Harden, and a single by Dickerson. A run scored on both singles and Harden was thrown out at third on Dickerson’s, giving the Cowboys a 9-1 lead after the third.