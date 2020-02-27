Cowboys ride nine-run third inning to 12-4 win over Mizzou

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Baseball team explode for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to snap their two-game losing streak with a 12-4 victory over the Missouri Tigers Wednesday afternoon in Joe Miller Ballpark.
With that win, the Cowboys improve their overall record to 6-3 on the season. It also marks the largest margin of victory against an SEC school at home and improves their record to 4-0 against SEC teams at the Jeaux under head coach Justin Hill.
With the loss, Missouri falls to 4-4 on the season and makes them 0-2 against the Cowboys all-time.
The Cowboys surrendered the first run of the game to the Tigers in the top of the third after they strung together a couple of singles before exploding for nine in response in the bottom of the inning.
In the inning, the Cowboys accumulated nine total hits, including two home runs, one by Clayton Rasbeary and the other by Julian Gonzales, two doubles, and five singles. They also drew two walks and saw every player in the lineup cross home plate at least once except for one.
The Cowboys will be back in action come the weekend when they play host to Valparaiso and Southern Miss in the annual Lake Area Classic.
KEY INNINGS
3rd | In the top of the inning, the Tigers would plate the game’s first run after stringing together three singles to take a 1-0 lead.
In the Cowboy half of the inning, Peyton Johnson led off with a double to left field but was then thrown out at third on Kade Morris’ fielder’s choice. Then Payton Harden hit a single to left-center field and advanced to second on the throw to third. Now with two runners in scoring position, Jake Dickerson then plated Morris with an RBI infield single and then come all the way around to score from first, along with Harden on a double down the left-field line by Nate Fisbeck. Next batter, Clayton Rasbeary, then hit a two-run home run over the right-field wall to extend the Cowboys lead to 5-1. Two batters later, Jordan Yeatts reached on a walk and then was brought home on a home run by Julian Gonzales. Johnson then got hit the second hit of the inning with a single to right field, followed by a drawn walk by Morris, a single by Harden, and a single by Dickerson. A run scored on both singles and Harden was thrown out at third on Dickerson’s, giving the Cowboys a 9-1 lead after the third.
4th | In the top of the inning, the Tigers would plate their second run of the game, stringing together a few singles again to make it 9-2 after the fourth.
5th | The Tigers would close the Cowboy lead to 9-3 after hitting a solo home run over the right-field wall.
In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys would respond with two runs of their own on two singles, an error, a wild pitch, and a stolen base making it 11-3 after five.
8th | both teams would tack on one more run to their total, bringing the score to its final 12-4.
